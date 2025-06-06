FY2025 Earnings Forecast for PEG Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

