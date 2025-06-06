FY2025 EPS Estimates for AxoGen Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for AxoGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AxoGen by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AxoGen by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

