FY2025 EPS Estimates for E3 Lithium Decreased by Analyst

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of E3 Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for E3 Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get E3 Lithium alerts:

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

CVE:ETL opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. E3 Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.