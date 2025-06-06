FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Boosted by DA Davidson

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $113.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $151,149,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,022,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,620,000 after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $68,229,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $194,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,106.24. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,062.40. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,146 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

