FY2025 EPS Estimates for Talen Energy Lowered by Analyst

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Talen Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $26.70 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $36.74 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $49.58 EPS.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $255.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $261.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

