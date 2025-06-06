FY2026 EPS Estimates for Loop Industries Boosted by Analyst

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a research note issued on Monday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Loop Industries stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.23. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 21,561.11% and a negative return on equity of 350.30%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Loop Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 76,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Articles

