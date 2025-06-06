FY2026 EPS Forecast for Bread Financial Lowered by Analyst

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,452,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 409,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

