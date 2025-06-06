GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 101,905 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 22,009.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.85% of Powell Industries worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $182.60 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.01 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $209.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POWL

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.