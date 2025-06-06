GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 138,035 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 25,946.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPX Technologies worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,714,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

