GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 147,638 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 13,619.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

NYSE:CPK opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

