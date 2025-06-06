GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5,951.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,781 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $485,133.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,261.40. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock worth $2,549,266 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.