GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5,754.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,262 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

