GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 171,637 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 11,723.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,637 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $127.90 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

