GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 335,578 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5,515.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,578 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.26% of Comerica worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.37.

Comerica Stock Down 0.0%

CMA stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

