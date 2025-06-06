GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 545,556 Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 8,624.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,556 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2,147.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 772,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,495,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,033,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000.

JPMB stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

