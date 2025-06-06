GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7,058.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,627 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after purchasing an additional 734,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $71.24 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

