GAMMA Investing LLC Has $16.84 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 15,994.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 810.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

