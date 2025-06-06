GAMMA Investing LLC Has $17.19 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 22,107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159,837 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.26% of UFP Industries worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

