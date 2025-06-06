GAMMA Investing LLC Has $18.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14,998.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,084 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 795,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,766,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,287,000 after acquiring an additional 219,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

