GAMMA Investing LLC Has $18.59 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4,764.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403,084 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in UDR by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

UDR Stock Down 0.5%

UDR stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.64, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 491.43%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

