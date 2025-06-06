GAMMA Investing LLC Has $18.96 Million Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1,540.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 171,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 982,740 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HMY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

