GAMMA Investing LLC Has $19.45 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4,585.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 525,397 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.