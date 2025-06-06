GAMMA Investing LLC Has $20.99 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7,160.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,634 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,069,617,000 after acquiring an additional 429,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,544,000 after purchasing an additional 529,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,887,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,026 shares of company stock worth $2,549,860 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

