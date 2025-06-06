GAMMA Investing LLC Has $20 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 7,625.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after buying an additional 528,305 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 318,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 239,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 178,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 162,460 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

