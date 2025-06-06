GAMMA Investing LLC Has $21.18 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 14,091.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 125,135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.43% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE AMG opened at $180.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $199.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.