GAMMA Investing LLC Has $21.88 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 19,069.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.63% of Plexus worth $21,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Plexus by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,820. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,661.05. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

