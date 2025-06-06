GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 18,682.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,312,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,097,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

