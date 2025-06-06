GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 3,435.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $777.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

