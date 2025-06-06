GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 5,285.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBCP. Wall Street Zen raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,284 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $110,842.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,309.49. This trade represents a 38.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $101,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,879.86. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $238,923 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Home Bancorp stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

