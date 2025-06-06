GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 18,607.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,275 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $19,210,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 40,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 96,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $165.51 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $1,323,614.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,541 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,799.81. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,275 shares of company stock worth $10,075,783. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

