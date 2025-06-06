GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 116,397 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 37,668.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Brinker International worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:EAT opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.