GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 192,439 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 15,632.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AEIS opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

