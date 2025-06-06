GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 25,853 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6,352.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

