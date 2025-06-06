GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 64,370 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 51,911.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $321.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.04 and a one year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.