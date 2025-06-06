GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 76,070 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 1,594.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 296,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BSJT stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
