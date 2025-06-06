GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 32,547.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $11,123,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of OLED opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

