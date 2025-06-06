GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3,969.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,590 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,113.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 64,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 58,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.20 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

