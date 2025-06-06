GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15,820.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,840 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 606.45%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

