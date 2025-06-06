GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5,733.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,680 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

