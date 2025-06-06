Gauzy (GAUZ) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gauzy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gauzy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 246 925 1636 85 2.54

Gauzy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.70%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.29%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -1.97 Gauzy Competitors $598.92 million -$51.48 million 2.96

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gauzy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gauzy rivals beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

