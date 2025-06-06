Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8,026.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.37.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

