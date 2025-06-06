Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on G. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Genpact by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Genpact has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

