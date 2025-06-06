Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,220,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,470,000 after buying an additional 582,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,116,000 after buying an additional 922,126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 2,296,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 99,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.