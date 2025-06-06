Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $49.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.70.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golar LNG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Shares of GLNG stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golar LNG
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.