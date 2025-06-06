Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $49.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 358.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

