Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading Up 10% – What’s Next?

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 23,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 109,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Golden Tag Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.
Golden Tag Resources Company Profile
Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
