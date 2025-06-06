Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.01 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.16 ($0.08). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.16 ($0.08), with a volume of 258,640 shares trading hands.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.01. The firm has a market cap of £10.34 million, a P/E ratio of 616.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Goldplat alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £72,000 ($97,772.95). Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $18,000,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.