Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.
GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grab
Institutional Trading of Grab
Grab Price Performance
GRAB stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grab
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.