Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

