Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.07, but opened at $60.40. Greif shares last traded at $61.14, with a volume of 119,624 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

