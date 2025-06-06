Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 20,901.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $235.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $146.62 and a one year high of $236.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $4.3222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.