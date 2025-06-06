Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 25,255.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $323.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $430.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $24.585 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.31%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

